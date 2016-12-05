EDWARDSVILLE - This November, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Kathleen McCracken with the Student of the Month Award.

Nominated by her French teacher, Kathleen hopes to attend Drake University for Bachelor of Arts in International Relations with an area concentration in the Middle East. She will continue her French education at Drake through a minor in the language. In addition to this, she will be picking up a minor in Arabic. Her career goal is to have a job she loves in foreign policy.

Kathleen participates in multiple organizations at Edwardsville High School including French Honor Society, French Club, Model United Nations, and National Honor Society. Kathleen has also accumulated a number of achievements including Girl Scout Gold Award, the Girl Scout Silver Award, and the Girl Scout Bronze Award. She is also a delegate to Illini’s Girl State and has Honorable Mention at Model United Nations of the University of Chicago.

McCracken enjoys hanging out with family and friends, working as a youth circulation clerk at the Edwardsville Public Library, dabbling in photography, and trying to better understand the world by watching documentaries and doing research.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners for the $1,500 Edwardsville Rotary EHS Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $26,500 in scholarships to date.

More like this: