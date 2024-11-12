GODFREY - On Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, Mayor Mike McCormick filed his petitions for re-election as the Mayor of Godfrey.

“It has been my honor to serve the Village of Godfrey for the last 16 years,” stated McCormick. “Keeping the Village of Godfrey thriving and safe has been my goal since I was first elected Mayor.

Mayor McCormick was first elected to his position in 2009. During his tenure, the tax levy has never been raised and, in fact, was lowered for several years. Additionally, Glazebrook Park has seen a major expansion, several new businesses have opened, roads have been improved throughout the village, including moving oil and chip roads to asphalt.

Article continues after sponsor message

Progress has been made in extending Lars Hoffman Road from Godfrey Road to Pierce Lane and upgrading Pierce Lane and bringing the F.E. Widman Bike Path to fruition. In addition, the Township and Village have been merged which results in a savings for the taxpayers, and the old Highway House that was a blight on the area has been demolished.

“I am very proud of what has been accomplished for Godfrey in collaboration with the Village Trustees and the staff,” McCormick continued. “I am asking the voters to return me to office one more time, so I can continue working on these projects that make the Village of Godfrey a wonderful place to live and work.”

Most recently, Mayor McCormick adamantly opposed a pay raise for the Mayor position. McCormick disagreed with the change and refused to sign the ordinance. “I believe whoever serves as Mayor of Godfrey should be doing the job for the love of this community and not for financial reward”, stated McCormick.

The Municipal Election is on April 1, 2025.

More like this: