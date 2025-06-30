McCormick Family Moment Highlights Five Generations Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY — Mike McCormick of Godfrey submitted a photograph capturing five generations of his family, highlighting a rare and intimate family moment. The photo features Lexi Rhein holding Levi James Rhein, along with Jennifer Camerer, Linda McCormick, and Nellie McCormick. Article continues after sponsor message The image, taken recently, showcases the continuity of family through five generations, which is a rarity. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending