McCormick Family Moment Highlights Five Generations
Submitted by Mike McCormick
June 30, 2025 4:22 PM July 1, 2025 9:05 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY — Mike McCormick of Godfrey submitted a photograph capturing five generations of his family, highlighting a rare and intimate family moment.
The photo features Lexi Rhein holding Levi James Rhein, along with Jennifer Camerer, Linda McCormick, and Nellie McCormick.
The image, taken recently, showcases the continuity of family through five generations, which is a rarity.