ALTON - Hank McClaine and Noah Gallivan finished one-two in the individual standings, and it helped Alton's boys cross country team win its own Invitational meet, held Wednesday at Alton High School.

The Redbirds won the meet with 31 points, with Collinsville and Jersey finishing in a tie for second at 57 points each, the Kahoks taking second on a tiebreak, and Granite City was fourth at 75 points, Marquette Catholic, Cahokia, and Maryville Christian also had runners in the race, but not enough for a team score.

McClaine won the race with a time of 17:06.09, with Gallivan second at 17:22.68, third place went to Kaden Strohbeck of the Panthers at 17:59.80, in fourth place was Chase Lading of the Lions at 18:11.36, and rounding out the top five was Cooper James of Collinsville at 18:16.59.

In addition to McClaine and Gallivan, the Redbirds had Devon Yowell finishing in eighth at 18:14.04, Chase Baxter was 10th at 19:16.81, Julian Eaken came in at 19:28.52, Elias Carter had a time of 20:50,28, and Austin Jones came in at 21:15.49. To go along with James, the Kahoks saw Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo placing sixth at 19:06.70, Yared Benitez-Salgado came in at 20:18.94, Anton Beljanski's time was 20:48.01, Will Slazinik had a time of 20:58..04, and Camden Reeves was right behind at 21:04.50.

The Panthers' Kristopher Turnbaugh, finished ninth at 19:14.64, while Will Green was in at 19:27,68, Matthew Bishop came in at 19:55.11, Raymond McElligott was home at 21:45.30, Ethan Edwards had a time of 23:18.63, and Lincoln Diamond was in at 23:19.31. The leading runner for the Warriors was Antonio Dean, who finished seventh at 19:11.14, while Desmond Hart was in at 19:21.57, Kyle Barham had a time of 20:43.88, Issac Beatty's time was 21:29.36, Carter Tindall came in at 23:05.15, and Miller Austin was in at 25:35.24.

Lading was Maryville's only runner, while Rodger Zawodski was the only runner for the Explorers, coming in at 21:24.34. The Comanches were led by Reginald Griffith, who had a time of 23:15.13, while Ja'Marcus Agnew came in at 23:53.06, Jay'den Reed had a time of 30:26.91, and Sean Shewmake came in at 34:35.28.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

