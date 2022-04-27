EDWARDSVILLE - Simon McClain was definitely the standout for the Alton High Redbirds in the Madison County Large Schools Track and Field Meet at Edwardsville on Tuesday.

In the hurdles races, the 110-meter event was won by Alton's Simon McClain, who had a time of 16.06 seconds, with Chase Harmon of Triad second at 16.73 seconds and Alton's Anthony Butler third at 16.47 seconds.

The Redbirds' McClain also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.05.

Alton was fourth in the county meet with 65 points. The Tigers won the meet with 200 points, with Triad second with 122 points, Collinsville was close behind in third with 116 points, Highland was fifth with 27 points and Granite City came in sixth with 24 points.

The Redbirds' John Krafka was third place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:01.33; Christian Kotzaminis recorded a time of 2:03.72 for fourth place.

The Alton 4 x 400 relay team finished third with a time of 3:35.54 and the 4 x 800 relay team was second in a time of 8:47.25.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

