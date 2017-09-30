EDWARDSVILLE - Work is progressing daily on the new McAlister’s Deli at Illinois Route 157 near Ginger Creek Drive in Edwardsville.

There has been considerable grading and now footings have been positioned in high gear with progress on the project visible each day. McAlister's Deli specializes in soup and sandwiches.

Edwardsville Economic Director Development Director Walt Williams said the city has wanted McAlister’s for years.

“We are excited for them,” he said. “It will be a great business addition.”

Williams confirmed the city has received the final plans for the McAlister’s project.

It was uncertain when the project would be finished, but the target appears sometime this upcoming winter.