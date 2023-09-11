Listen to the story

ALTON - The Alton Catfish Classic featured strong competition and the winning team of Kaleb McAdams, Chris Baker and David Shipman brought in a monster catfish that weighed 106.23 pounds for a total of 151.27 pounds of fish.

The winners captured $21,500 for their victory.

B and R Marine won the Big Fish and $1,500.

The second-place team was Rob Benningfield, Chuck Baker and Dustin Baker with a total catch of 130.80 pounds for $8,000.

The third-place finishers were the team of Don Fisher, Jackson Mitchell and Mike Mitchell with a total catch of 129.69 pounds for third place. The trio won $5,000.

Jared Engelman also contributed to this story.