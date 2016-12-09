MBB: Cougars welcome Griffons Saturday

Complete Game Notes

SIUE (4-5) vs.

Missouri Western State (1-8)

Sat., Dec. 10, 2 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

Edwardsville, Illinois

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott, T.J. Weber)

OPENING TIP

This is SIUE's second 4-5 start through nine games at the Division I level. The 2012-13 team started 4-5 but lost the next four games and never got close to .500 again. The team finished 9-18.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 10-27 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

A career night from junior forward Jalen Henry and a strong second half weren't enough to overcome a slow first half and a tough night at the free throw line. SIUE fell to Stetson 80-72 at Vadalabene Center Wednesday. Henry collected his first career double-double, scoring a career-best and game-high 28 points while hauling in a career-high 11 rebounds. The Springfield, Illinois product was 8 for 12 from the field and knocked down 11 of 14 free throws. SIUE connected on just six of 24 (25 percent) of its shots in the first half. The Cougars were just 7-16 from the free throw line in the half.SERIES STUFFMissouri Western State defeated SIUE during the 1993-94 season at Las Vegas, Nevada.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Harris squared off against his former college coach Tom Crean Dec. 2 at Indiana. The Cougars' head coach played three seasons at Marquette for Crean. On Dec. 19, Harris' team will face Green Bay where his coaching career began. SIUE will take on Harris' alma mater Marquette Dec. 21.

OH HENRY!

Henry enjoyed a career night Wednesday against Stetson. He led all scorers with a career-high 28 points (his first 20-point effort), while grabbing 11 rebounds to pick up his first career double-double. He was 8-12 from the field and 11-14 at the free throw line, all career highs.