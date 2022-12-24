EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business’ master of business administration (MBA) program has been named the fourth largest MBA program in the St. Louis area by the St. Louis Business Journal.

“The growth of our program is a testament to the top-quality learning experience our MBA provides our students,” said Janice Joplin, PhD, associate dean for academic affairs and director of the MBA program.

SIUE’s fully online accelerated program is the fastest-growing MBA program. The flexible program meets the career goals of individuals in numerous fields, serving students from coast to coast.

“The SIUE MBA program provides a flexible educational path, serving students from a variety of industries and geographic locations,” Joplin added. “Our graduates demonstrate interpersonal skills and specialized knowledge in various areas creating the ability to move on to higher levels of responsibility within their careers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE offers MBA specializations in business analytics, healthcare administration, management, management information systems and project management.

The SIUE School of Business earned an extension of accreditation by AACSB International (AACSB) earlier this year. The AACSB accreditation has been earned by only 5% of the world’s business schools, representing the highest standard of excellence in business education.

“The AACSB accreditation provides quality assurance with regard to faculty qualifications and assurance of student learning,” Joplin noted.

To learn more about SIUE’s MBA visit siue.edu/mba .

The School of Business is among an elite 5% of business schools worldwide that have earned the prestigious accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). This accreditation represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. Less than 25% of AACSB accredited schools also hold the accounting accreditation. For the 16th consecutive year, the School of Business is named an outstanding business school by The Princeton Review: “The Best Business Schools: 2022 Edition.” The Princeton Review recommends the School as one of the best institutions in the U.S. from which students can earn an MBA. Nearly 29,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

More like this: