CARLINVILLE – With unofficial election results rolling in from across the region, here’s a first look at how contested races are settling in Macoupin County, including several mayoral contests and more.

City of Carlinville

Carlinville residents have elected a new mayor in the city’s only contested race.

Doug Downey won his mayoral bid with 64.54% of the vote, defeating challengers Randall Link and James Spoon, who earned 27.89% and 7.57% of the vote respectively.

Downey will replace current Mayor Sarah Oswald, who did not seek re-election.

City of Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill saw contested races for Mayor and Ward 1 Alderperson.

Incumbent Mayor John Chapman won his re-election bid against challenger Alan Mize. Chapman earned 56.46% of the vote, while Mize totaled 43.54% of the vote.

The city’s first ward saw three candidates compete for two open aldermanic positions. Securing victory were Incumbent Alderman Rick Girth and Betty Phelps with 41.42% and 34.73% of the vote respectively, while Cherie Mortland lost their bid with 23.85% of the vote.

City of Gillespie

While Gillespie voters saw no contested races on the ballot this spring, residents did have a public question to consider.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposition to impose a local sales tax at a rate of 1%. 278 voters, representing 64.80% of the total votes cast, rejected the measure. A total of 151 voters, or 35.20%, supported imposing the sales tax.

City of Mount Olive

Yet another contested mayoral race joined an aldermanic contest on the ballot for Mount Olive residents.

Independent Brian Kosowski defended his mayoral bid against challenging Democrat Marcia Schulte and Independent Jane Roberts. Kosowski earned 49.16% of the vote, while Schulte and Roberts earned 29.41% and 21.43% of the vote respectively.

Mount Olive also saw a pair of contested races for aldermanic positions in Wards 3 and 4.

Theresa Ann Kirkwood won her bid for Ward 3 alderperson with 57.66% of the vote against John M. Skertich, who totaled 42.34% of the vote.

In a three-person race for the city’s fourth ward, Thomas C. Curtis secured his spot with a commanding lead over Mark L. Voyles and Tyler Allen Johnson. Curtis tallied 76.28% of the vote, while Voyles earned 17.31% and Johnson totaled6.41% of the vote.

City of Girard

One of Macoupin County’s many mayoral races marked the only contest on Girard resident ballots this spring.

Joseph H. Marko has been elected the next Mayor of Girard, earning 81.92% of the vote and defeating challenger Scott A. Thomas, who tallied 18.08% of the vote.

Mayor-elect Marko will replace incumbent Mayor Michael Todd Hatalla, who did not seek re-election.

Village of Medora

Medora joined many other Macoupin municipalities by voting in a contested mayoral race.

Mayor Derek Isringhausen steadily won his re-election bid against challenger Cory Hill. Isringhausen earned 81.36% of the vote, far surpassing Hill’s 18.64% total of the vote.

Four candidates also competed for three open village trustee positions. Jill Grant, Earl Bailey, and Jerry Manula secured their spots with 27.78%, 26.67%, and 23.33% of the vote respectively; Danielle Moore lost their bid with 22.22% of the vote.

Full Macoupin County election results are available here, with more local election night coverage available on Riverbender.com.

