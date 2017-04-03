Letter to the Editor

Dear Friends:

I am in my second campaign running for Mayor. Both times I have run on my skills, abilities, and record. I’ve run on my attributes, not on running down my opponents.

Recently, I have been so viciously and dishonestly attacked that I have no choice but to respond. My opponent sent a mailer with very questionable claims about his achievements and outright lies about me.

The claim that the Village owned a million-dollar CD when I came into office and that now it is gone is an outright lie – and he knows it. When I was elected four years ago there was NO million-dollar CD, or slush fund as he has previously stated,. This is absolutely false; no such fund existed or exists.

The claim that the Village is in a Budget crises near the point of collapse is both reckless and again, an outright lie. The most current budget report from the Treasurer states the Villages fiscal position.

Our current operating Fund Balance is $1,071,130.72. Additionally, we have $357,294.65 in our Capital Improvement Fund and $601,956.62 in our various restricted use accounts. Our debt has been reduced by nearly $2.5 Million in the past few years.

Budget in crises, and near collapse? Someone who claims to be responsible for a $50M impact on our Community needs to learn to read a balance sheet. Or maybe facts just don’t matter.

No part of the bills you pay for sewer service goes into the general fund as claimed. Every dime you pay on your water and sewer bills goes into the water and sewer fund and is completely accounted for.

If anyone wants to verify my statements, please feel free to contact either the Village Treasurer or our Auditors. I can back up everything that I have stated in this message. My opponent cannot do the same.



Alan Winslow

Blair Avenue

Cottage Hills

