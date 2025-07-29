MARYVILLE, Ill. — Maryville Mayor Wayne White has addressed resident concerns regarding the condition of certain properties with high weeds, abandoned vehicles, trash and other unsightly items in and around the Village of Maryville.

White acknowledged that several problematic properties are located just outside the Maryville village limits and fall under the jurisdiction of Madison County. Because those properties are not within the village boundaries, Maryville does not have the legal authority to enforce its codes or issue citations.

“Please know we are not ignoring the problem,” White said in a statement. “The Village Administration is actively and aggressively working to address these concerns. We are in communication with Madison County officials and are pressing for enforcement action on their part. We have also contacted the property owners directly and, in some cases, met with them in person to encourage compliance and cleanup.”

Within the village limits, Maryville is taking steps to address nuisance and unsightly properties through warning notices, code violation citations and court filings when necessary to ensure property owners meet their responsibilities.

“We understand your concerns and share your desire to see all areas of and around our community well maintained,” White said. “We will continue doing everything within our authority to promote accountability and preserve the high quality of life our residents expect and deserve.”