ALTON – The entrances to Gordon Moore Park will be getting a whole new look in the next couple of years.

Mayor Brant Walker was joined by Public Works Director Robert Barnhart, Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes and members of the Alton Cool Cities Committee to announce the improvements that will be made to the entrances of Gordon Moore Park this Friday morning.

The park has received a grant from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program. The federal program supports transportation projects that reduce mobile source emissions in areas designated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“We are rolling out another major infrastructure improvement in our city. The entrance to Gordon Moore Park has become a significant congestion problem in our community. Cool Cities Committee brought this to our attention through Alderman [David] Boulds. Very rarely do you see one of our committees come up with something like this, so we’ve worked together with the Public Works Department and Cool Cities and were able to gain a grant to alleviate that and make our park a lot better.”

Improvements include adding a designated left turn lane to allow visitors to exit westbound on Route 140 from the main entrance. A designated right turn lane as well as a northbound lane to the north entrance to the park will help relieve congestion after events are completed at the park. The lanes at the north entrance to the park will also see some repairs.

The CMAQ grant, which is considered a flexible funding source for state and local governments to help meet the requirements of the Clean Air Act and its amendments, will have to be supplemented by funds from Madison County. The grant should cover 80-percent of the costs and the city should come up with the remaining 20-percent.

The project will cost an upward of $700,000 to complete. Mayor Walker stated that in-depth planning should hopefully begin in Winter 2017 for a completion date in Summer 2018.

At this time, no project engineer or contractors have been hired to take on the job.

Cool Cities Chairman Wayne Politisch was joined by committee members Zeke Jabusch and Development and Housing Director Greg Caffey to celebrate the future improvements.

