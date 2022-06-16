ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed an executive order banning the use of no-knock warrants by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD). These warrants, which have earned nationwide scrutiny, allow law enforcement to enter an individual’s property without notification.

“Public safety and policing must be responsive to the needs and concerns of the community,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones “This is an important step for our city and in line with action taken by municipalities across the country.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior legislation passed in the city in 2020 limited the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases. The executive order builds on top of previous efforts to prohibit the use of no-knock warrants. While SLMPD has not deployed no-knock warrants in the past year, this executive order strengthens the City’s long-term commitment to reimagining policing and building trust between community members and their police force.

More like this: