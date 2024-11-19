ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed Board Bill 114, sponsored by Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier (7), which amends the city’s zoning code to make the process for opening shelters and transitional homes clearer, a crucial component in the city’s continued effort to reduce our unhoused population.

“As we work to implement a regional housing strategy, this legislation helps support the interim needs of residents getting ready for the rehousing process,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We have been working on this legislation for a long time, and I want to thank our departments, the Board of Aldermen, and particularly Ald. Sonnier and President Green for their significant efforts to help us make this positive change for St. Louis.”

The bill creates a clear and transparent process for shelters to apply for operation within the city, including opportunities for neighborhood input through a community notification requirement and public hearings for new shelter proposals.

“Housing is a human right and right now one in five of our families in Saint Louis Public Schools are unhoused,” Sonnier said. “On average, a person has to wait more than 700 days for community housing and more than 250 days for emergency shelter. With the passage of this bill, providers not only have a clear pathway through our zoning code to offer life-saving services, but our residents and departments now have a transparent, community-centered, and streamlined process that provides critical enforcement tools for safety and compliance.”

“I want to thank Alderwoman Sonnier for her dedication to our unhoused neighbors and ensuring the city supports efforts to meet their needs,” said President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green. “I also commend the Alderwoman, community partners, and our colleagues for doing the challenging work of building consensus on an idea that makes our city work for our most vulnerable residents.”

Last month, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments convened the Housing First STL Summit, which brought in regional officials and national experts to create a regional approach with aspirations to solve homelessness across the St. Louis region. This summit focused on putting housing first with an emphasis on public-private partnerships to fund initiatives to make homelessness a brief and rare experience, rather than a persistent struggle.

“There is a shared understanding that we as a region need to adopt a Regional Emergency Rehousing System,” said Adam Pearson, Director of the Department of Human Services. “This bill complements what that system needs to be, one where we have sufficient housing options for the people who need them, be it permanent supportive housing, or shelter options for those who are awaiting placement in long-term housing in the community.”

