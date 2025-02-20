ST. LOUIS - Today, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation announced that the Millennium Hotel will be redeveloped by The Cordish Companies, with the property set to once again become a jewel of downtown St. Louis. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and SLDC CEO and President Neal Richardson issued the following statements:

“Back in May of 2024, I asked SLDC and GSL to bring me a plan to address the Railway Exchange and the Millennium Hotel within 120 days. In September, they established a path forward to address both buildings. And now, as a result of a successful public-private partnership, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation stepping up for our community, and The Cordish Companies’ exciting plan, this property at the front door of our state will again be one that St. Louisans can be proud of, and which will contribute immensely to downtown,” said Mayor Jones. “This is what leadership and collaboration look like, and I want to thank everyone involved. I am thrilled that a trusted and successful developer like The Cordish Companies will bring this home.”

“The redevelopment of Millennium Hotel is just the start,” said SLDC CEO and President Neal Richardson. “The City has a clear path to site control to the Railway Exchange Building. Once the Railway Exchange Building is acquired, downtown St. Louis will be a step closer to a transformational shift.”

