ST. LOUIS – Earlier today, Mayor Jones and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe spoke on the phone after Kehoe’s election as Missouri’s next governor. After their call, during a press conference announcing his transition, Kehoe discussed his desire to pursue a state takeover of SLMPD. Mayor Jones issued the following statement in response:

"Every year since l've been in office, St. Louis has seen a significant reduction in crime and homicides, and a state takeover threatens that progress," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "I’ve repeatedly made it very clear that a state takeover does not make cities safer. If a state-controlled police department was the model for law enforcement, then Kansas City should be the safest place on Earth. Yet, Kansas City saw more deaths by homicide in 2023 than any year ever recorded while St. Louis saw a 10-year low. I'll continue to work with Chief Tracy, our Office of Violence Prevention, Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore, and our community partners to reduce crime in St. Louis and advocate fiercely against state control."

