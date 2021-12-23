ST. LOUIS - Ahead of the holiday weekend, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones today announced her intention to sign Board Bill 101, to officially approve the reduction of the City’s wards from 28 to 14, after the bill passed 28-0 on December 14.

“Our communities deserve fair, equitable, and compact wards, and their continued engagement through this process has delivered those results,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Thank you to the community who came together to demand an inclusive process, members of the Board of Aldermen for listening and responding to feedback, and to the City Counselor and Planning Department for providing their expertise throughout this process.”

In addition, Mayor Jones has signed Board Bill 123, establishing the Downtown CID for another two decades. An operational CID is necessary to help keep Downtown safe, clean, and accessible for everyone, and advancing its renewal will maintain the services that residents and visitors alike rely on.

Other bills signed include several grants, including:

Article continues after sponsor message BB98 (Ingrassia): a $10,000 award to the Department of Health from the National Association of County and City Health Officials (“NACCHO”) for COVID-19 preparedness

BB121 (Clark-Hubbard): a $273,568.18 award to the City of St. Louis Fire Department from the United States Department of Homeland Security, with a $27,356.82 match by the City, for health and wellness programs for firefighters

BB131 (Howard): the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) of $450,415 awarded to the Department of Public Safety from the U.S. Department of Justice, for the Youth Empowerment Services (YES) program, the Family Court, Juvenile Division Night Watch program, and legal support in the Problem Properties program

BB135 (Ingrassia): the Closing the Gap with Social Determinants of Health (“SDOH”) award of $89,522 to the Department of Health (the “DOH”) Food and Nutrition grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Mayor Jones appreciates all the sponsors of these important grants, which will help reduce food insecurity in the city, support our first responders, expand opportunities for our youth, and strengthen our COVID-19 response.

More like this: