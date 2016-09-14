GRAFTON - Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed September 12-16, 2016 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois. The proclamation states that “chambers of commerce work with businesses, merchants, and industries to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professional, and cultural life of the State of Illinois.”

The proclamation also states “the chamber of commerce encourages the growth of existing industries, services, and commercial firms and also encourages new firms and individuals to locate in the State of Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor of the City of Grafton, Tom Thompson signed a proclamation at a Business after Hours held Thursday, Sept. 8th at Tara Point. The Jersey County Business Association and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce work together with the businesses, merchants and industry in the City of Grafton to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professionals and cultural life in Grafton and throughout the county.

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a vital part of supporting the City of Grafton. The Grafton Chamber recently presented a check to the Jerseyville High School Band for $3,000. The money was raised through the sale of 50/50 tickets at the Music in the Park Weekly concerts sponsored by the Chamber and local businesses in Grafton. $900 of this $3,000 was money that winners donated directly back to the band.

The Grafton chamber also raised $700 as a result of the Grafton Elementary school art contest that was held in conjunction with the Grafton Chamber sponsored Art in the Park Event. This money is provided to the school to support art education since they are without a budget for art in the schools. The Grafton Chamber does many projects throughout the year to support this cause.

More like this: