Cara Spencer
ST. LOUIS, MO - Mayor Cara Spencer, “While I am disappointed that we did not receive the 60-day extension we requested, we are thankful that it gives an estimated 700 households that have not yet applied for FEMA Assistance, an additional 18 days to apply. I want to acknowledge the hard work and leadership of Julian Nicks and the recovery team in making this possible, and remind folks who haven’t yet applied to get their applications in as soon as possible.

For those who have applied and are waiting on a response or need to provide additional documentation, this extension does not apply to them; they are already in the system.”

