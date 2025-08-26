Mayor Spencer Signs Executive Order Removing Barriers to Repairing and Rebuilding in Tornado-Impacted Neighborhoods Mayor's order aims to speed repairs for tornado-hit neighborhoods in St. Louis. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS – Today, Mayor Cara Spencer signed Executive Order 90, removing barriers that can slow down the process of rebuilding and repairing property. The scope of this order includes neighborhoods impacted by the May 16 tornado; the City is also beginning work on a major overhaul of its Zoning Code in a thorough effort to remove barriers across the city. “While all of St. Louis needs and deserves zoning reform to remove burdensome regulations, the need to move even more urgently in the neighborhoods damaged by the tornado is obvious,” said Mayor Spencer. “This executive order brings quick, localized reform to remove barriers for those who have lost so much, effective today.” Executive Order 90 relieves regulatory barriers by: Giving the Cultural Resources Office staff flexibility when reviewing and approving permits with the applicable standards of the impacted local historic districts (such as roof materials or windows) in cases of verified hardship and unusual circumstances. This flexibility will be in place for one year.

Article continues after sponsor message Extending the period of validity for conditional use permits previously granted. Otherwise, businesses would only have a year to open, after which they would need another hearing, which can take several months to schedule. This flexibility will be in place for three years.

Extending the time period and scope to repair or replace legally nonconforming structures (meaning structures that were legally built before current zoning regulations were in place, which includes many homes in the city). Otherwise, homeowners could need a special hearing, which can take several months to schedule. For example, under this executive order, a historic home that does not meet setback requirements could be rebuilt or receive an occupancy permit using the same footprint. This flexibility will be in place for three years.

Encouraging the extension of building permits, in case it takes longer than 6 months to begin construction. This flexibility will be in place for three years. Executive Order 90 also affirms and directs other actions, which will benefit residents across the City but will be prioritized to be most helpful for tornado victims, to address other process barriers, including: Expanding “hot spot” hours where people can get over-the-counter approval for some residential projects.

Expanding capacity within the Building Division to quickly process permits. Executive Order 90 is available in full here. Information for City residents and property owners about permitting processes for rebuilding damaged homes and other buildings is available here. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending