ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer has appointed Jim Suelmann as interim director of streets, bringing experienced leadership to the Street Department, which is responsible for critical city services such as filling potholes, snow removal, towing abandoned vehicles, and collecting trash and recycling.

Suelmann previously served as director of streets under four different mayors from 1985 until his retirement in 2006. A St. Louis native, he earned a degree in electrical engineering from Saint Louis University and served the U.S. Navy in Vietnam, where he was deployed twice. He later served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, retiring in 1992 as a commander.

Suelmann first began working for the City of St. Louis as an electrical engineer in the Department of Public Utilities in 1978. He was named acting director of that department in 1983 before then-Mayor Vincent Schoemehl first named Suelmann director of the Street Department in 1985.

“Jim Suelmann was trusted by St. Louis mayors for 21 years to provide vital city services to our residents. With his exceptional experience and leadership returning to the Street Department, we can begin to improve how we deliver these city services right away,” said Mayor Spencer. “I am incredibly grateful to Jim for stepping up for the City in this way, giving us time to conduct a thorough search for a permanent director of streets.”

During Suelmann’s prior tenure, the Street Department expanded its paving program, changed the snow removal policy from just salting to a combination of salting, brining, and plowing, and improved refuse processing.

Suelmann replaces Betherny Williams, who was appointed by the previous administration and has offered her resignation, effective today, April 30. Suelmann will begin his tenure as interim director on Monday, May 5.