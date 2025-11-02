ST. LOUIS – Today, Mayor Cara Spencer was joined by members of the Board of Aldermen to announce three proposed board bills to appropriate more than $13 million to support tornado-resident housing and city-wide winter shelter needs.

“Getting our most vulnerable neighbors safely through the winter is currently my top priority, and I have made it clear to my team that I will move heaven and earth to get this done,” said Mayor Spencer. “It’s a huge lift, because the tornado means so many more St. Louisans do not have a warm place to shelter this winter. But we are committed to addressing the immediate need and creating a path to stable housing.”

Working closely with the Board of Aldermen, the Mayor’s Office has led the effort to write the three bills that would appropriate a combined $13.71 million to significantly scale up the City’s efforts to house and shelter residents this winter. The Mayor’s Office is working closely with members of the Board of Aldermen in an effort to introduce these bills and see them passed and signed as quickly as possible.

"It’s been almost six months since an EF3 tornado displaced thousands of residents, leaving many without stable shelter, and nightly temperatures are already nearing freezing. These bills are critically important to getting tornado victims housed before winter hits, and we're working to get them across the finish line as quickly as possible,” said President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green.

A bill that will be introduced by Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard taps $9.35 million in one-time fiscal year 2025 budget surplus for tornado-resident housing. Eligible uses include winter shelters, home repair, deposit and rental assistance, housing production and other critical rehousing services to those whose homes were severely damaged by the tornado.

A bill that will be introduced by Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier appropriates $3.36 million in accrued Rams interest for winter shelters. Eligible uses include the rapid activation and operation of additional winter shelter facilities, extended hours at existing shelters, procurement of necessary supplies and services at new and existing shelters, transportation to shelter and outreach efforts to connect unhoused residents to safe indoor spaces.

"As we approach one of the harshest winters in recent memory, we must face a difficult truth: far too many of our St. Louis residents will not have a warm, safe place to sleep unless we act, and act now,” said Alderwoman Sonnier. “These are not just mere funding bills; they are a lifeline. These bills aim to ensure that providers are equipped, our tornado-impacted neighbors are supported, our vulnerable unhoused neighbors are protected, and the City of St. Louis stands behind the values of compassion and responsibility. This is our moral test as a city, and this test must be met with urgency, humanity and action."

A bill that will be introduced by Alderman Rasheen Aldridge increases the funding amount in the impacted Tenants’ Fund by $1 million in accrued Rams interest to strengthen the ability of displaced residents to relocate to safe shelter.

“We know a lot of people need help to find a new place to live, and with winter approaching, this is becoming more urgent for the tornado victims whose current homes can’t be kept warm,” said. Alderman Aldridge. “Putting an additional $1 million into the Impacted Tenants’ Fund will help us keep people safe this winter, and I look forward to introducing this bill shortly.”

As the City implements its winter plan for the unhoused this season, in cooperation with community organizations, the funding provided through these bills will allow for a range of meaningful support to help our most vulnerable residents get through this winter, including but not limited to securing significantly more congregate and non-congregate shelter, funding additional warming centers and providing multiple warming buses.

