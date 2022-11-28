Mayor Says Best Option For Alton Residents Is To Stay With City's Electricity Aggregation Program With Constellation NewEnergy
ALTON - In order to continue to receive the benefits of the Metro East electricity municipal aggregation program, the best option is to do nothing.
Many residents in the Metro East (see list below) electricity service area have received confusing communications suggesting that they must soon make a choice to change their supplier. This is not accurate. To be clear: Your community has already selected a competitive supplier, Constellation NewEnergy, to recommence the electricity aggregation program starting in February 2023. Constellation NewEnergy’s rate will be a 22-month term at $0.1210 compared to Ameren’s Basic Service Rate of $0.12236.
An Opt-out letter for the new program will be sent out in the next few weeks. Metro East customers participate in a municipal aggregation program that combines the purchasing power of 28 communities to secure reliable, cost-effective power for approximately 130,000 homes. At a time of rising costs and turmoil in the energy markets, municipal aggregation offers customers reliable power at a stable cost. Since May, Metro East customers have saved about $60 per month.
As customers receive letters and notices over the next few months, the best option is to do nothing and continue to receive the benefits of municipal aggregation. The list of communities in the Metro East Buying Group is outlined here/below.
For more information, visit www.csimuniagg.com.
City of Edwardsville
City of Alton
City of Jerseyville
City of Madison
City of Pittsfield
Village of East Alton
Village of Godfrey
Village of Hartford
Village of Pontoon Beach
Village of Roxana
Village of South Roxana
City of Granite City
City of Jacksonville
City of Troy
City of Venice
City of Wood River
Village of Bethalto
City of O’Fallon
City of Belleville
City of Columbia
Town of Trenton
Village of Albers
Village of Glen Carbon
Village of Hamel
Village of Maryville
Village of New Baden
Village of Shiloh
City of Centralia
