ALTON - In order to continue to receive the benefits of the Metro East electricity municipal aggregation program, the best option is to do nothing.

Many residents in the Metro East (see list below) electricity service area have received confusing communications suggesting that they must soon make a choice to change their supplier. This is not accurate. To be clear: Your community has already selected a competitive supplier, Constellation NewEnergy, to recommence the electricity aggregation program starting in February 2023. Constellation NewEnergy’s rate will be a 22-month term at $0.1210 compared to Ameren’s Basic Service Rate of $0.12236.

An Opt-out letter for the new program will be sent out in the next few weeks. Metro East customers participate in a municipal aggregation program that combines the purchasing power of 28 communities to secure reliable, cost-effective power for approximately 130,000 homes. At a time of rising costs and turmoil in the energy markets, municipal aggregation offers customers reliable power at a stable cost. Since May, Metro East customers have saved about $60 per month.

As customers receive letters and notices over the next few months, the best option is to do nothing and continue to receive the benefits of municipal aggregation. The list of communities in the Metro East Buying Group is outlined here/below.

For more information, visit www.csimuniagg.com.

City of Edwardsville

City of Alton

City of Jerseyville

City of Madison

City of Pittsfield

Village of East Alton

Village of Godfrey

Village of Hartford

Village of Pontoon Beach

Village of Roxana

Village of South Roxana

City of Granite City

City of Jacksonville

City of Troy

City of Venice

City of Wood River

Village of Bethalto

City of O’Fallon

City of Belleville

City of Columbia

Town of Trenton

Village of Albers

Village of Glen Carbon

Village of Hamel

Village of Maryville

Village of New Baden

Village of Shiloh

City of Centralia

