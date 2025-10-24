Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees

GODFREY — A resident spoke of concerns about vandalism at Glazebrook Park at a Village Board meeting this week, and he recommended adding some security cameras.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick acknowledged the person's concerns but highlighted the challenges involved. He said the village currently has some cameras in place and is considering adding more in different locations.

“It is very expensive,” McCormick said, referencing a recent presentation to the board that reviewed incidents over the past two to three years. He also expressed confidence in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which regularly patrols the park.

“We are 100 percent confident, by reports from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at this time not really having major problems of vandalism at Glazebrook Park,” McCormick said, adding that a break-in reported about a year and a half ago was thoroughly investigated.

At the most recent Godfrey Village Board meeting, resident Greg Belcher voiced worries about ongoing vandalism at the park, citing an incident that included broken vehicle windows and damage to his own truck.

“I would like to express my concern and other people’s concern at Glazebrook. There has been vandalism going on, and I am wondering what we can do to stop it,” Belcher said. He suggested that installing cameras could address many of the security issues, noting the high cost of employing more officers or park rangers for constant patrols.

The mayor emphasized the village’s desire to maintain the park as a welcoming space for visitors.

“We want people to come to our park,” he said. McCormick also praised the sheriff’s office for its patrol efforts, calling Godfrey “very lucky” to have their support.

The board and community continue to explore options for enhancing security at Glazebrook Park.

