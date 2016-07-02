EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton is a huge proponent of veterans, so much so he established a Veteran’s Walk at 5 p.m. each Fourth of July celebration, prior to the American Legion Fireworks Festival.

This will be the third annual veterans event, set for today to celebrate freedom.

“My goal with the Veterans Walk is to get families from the community to come out and not only recognize the fireworks, but veterans for what they did and what we owe them for their sacrifice and dedication,” he said. “It is a thank you to all veterans and at the same time honor the tradition of what the American Legion does.”

This year’s event is supposed to be a fund-raising event for Got Your Six Support Dogs. There is a website list of what people can donate, along with financial contributions to a most worthy organization, Patton said. The website is: www.gotyoursixsupportdogs.com.

The organization provides support dogs to veterans. The cost of each one is in the range of $12,000 to $15,000 a dog.

Veterans and families are supposed to arrive at 4:15 at the Ryan Garbs Memorial in Downtown Edwardsville before the start of the walk.

