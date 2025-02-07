ALTON — David Goins, the first African American mayor of Alton, is seeking a second term as he reflects on his accomplishments and the challenges faced during his initial years in office and looks ahead at the future. Elected on April 6, 2021, and sworn in on May 12, 2021, Goins said he has focused on addressing financial deficits, improving community relations, and empowering the youth of Alton.

Goins, who previously served in various roles within the Alton Police Department and as a community leader, emphasized the importance of making himself accessible to residents.

"I have tried my best to be a mayor for all people," he said, highlighting his commitment to serving diverse groups, including youth and seniors.

Upon taking office, Goins said he inherited a financial deficit, but through strategic financial management, he reported turning that around, with what he described a $7.7 million surplus by 2024.

"We put the oxygen masks on ourselves first so we could start breathing," Goins explained, referencing his approach to stabilizing the city’s finances before expanding services.

A strong advocate for youth, Goins has a history of working with children, having served as a DARE officer and in juvenile probation. He noted the importance of mentorship, and said: "I try to make an impact on their lives and about their choices." His commitment to youth is reflected in his past roles and his current initiatives aimed at providing opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Goins also addressed public safety, indicating that his administration has equipped all police officers with body-worn cameras to enhance transparency and accountability.

As he campaigns for a second term, Goins remains focused on maintaining a positive narrative. "We want to speak our truth," he stated, reinforcing his stance against negative campaigning.

A standout athlete at Alton Senior High, David earned the title of Player of the Year from the Alton Exchange Club during his senior year. In 1978, he accepted a full basketball scholarship to the College of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Education in 1983.

Upon returning to Alton, David began his career with Madison County Court and Probation Services as a Home Detention Officer and Correctional Officer. He soon married his high school sweetheart, Sheila E. Rodgers, and together they have nurtured a loving family, raising three adult children — Odell, Mark, and Sarah — and celebrating the joy of 12 grandchildren.

Goins said his journey to the mayor's office is marked by personal resilience. After losing both parents at a young age, he credits his grandparents and community leaders for guiding him. His academic achievements, including a basketball scholarship and a degree in English Education, paved the way for a career dedicated to public service and community empowerment.

In his vision for Alton's future, Goins aims to foster a vibrant community where families, businesses, and schools thrive.

"I believe there are brighter days ahead for Alton," he said, expressing optimism for the city’s direction as he seeks to build on the foundation laid during his first term.

See David Goins' campaign website here: https://goinsformayor.com/

See David Goins' campaign Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGoinsAltonMayor

