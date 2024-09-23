CHICAGO – The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its Annual Business Meeting, held September 21st, as part of the 111th IML Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

The IML membership unanimously elected Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, City of Champaign, to serve a one-year term as President. Also elected during the conference were Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin, Village of Matteson, as First Vice President, and Mayor Gary W. Manier, City of Washington, as Second Vice President.

In addition to the officers, 36 Vice Presidents were elected to serve a one-year term, and eight IML Past Presidents continue to serve on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick was re-elected to serve as a Vice President.

“Strength lies in unity, and Illinois mayors exemplify this principle as we collaborate to build stronger communities and drive positive transformation for the entire state,” said McCormick. “I look forward to working with mayors from across the state to advocate for local government and address the complex issues our communities face.”

The Illinois Municipal League is the statewide association representing municipalities throughout Illinois. IML has worked continuously for the benefit of all 1,294 cities, villages and towns in Illinois to provide a formal voice on matters involving common interests. The League is managed under the general direction of Chief Executive Officer Brad Cole, former Mayor of the City of Carbondale.

