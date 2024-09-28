My Fellow Godfrey Residents,

While serving as Mayor of the Village of Godfrey, I have done so with great care, conscientious decision-making, and concern for residents and businesses that call Godfrey home. I take great pride in my community which, after residing in for many decades, I’m proud to call MY hometown. Upon hearing repeated requests from residents to run for another mayoral term, and after careful consideration with my lovely wife, Linda, and my team of dedicated employees, I have decided to run again for the office of Mayor of the Village of Godfrey.

It gives me great happiness to see the beauty of our community. Our streets are well-maintained, our parks are treasures, our residents care about their homes and property, and our businesses are doing quite well. This is accomplished all while maintaining a very low tax levy which, over many years of my tenure, has even been reduced. Less than 2% of your property tax bill comes to the Village of Godfey. I can say resolutely that I have been a good steward of your hard-earned money.

We will persist in seeking and securing state and federal funds that will result in improvements, expansions, and beautification efforts. Our mantra has been growth and development tempered with the desire to maintain the quiet, safe community feel. Godfrey has been voted one of the safest communities in Illinois for a reason.

Under my conservative leadership and with the help of the wonderful group of employees I’ve assembled, I am confident that we will continue to make Godfrey one of the greatest places to live and operate a business. As always, I am available to the public at all times, as I’m the first person you’ll see upon visiting Village Hall. I am receptive to suggestions, concerns, and dialogue while maintaining an open-door policy. It is with great pleasure that I am of service to the Village of Godfrey, and I hope that you allow me to continue to do so. Thank you for your consideration.

- Mike McCormick

