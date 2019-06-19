GODFREY - A special proposal will be discussed at Godfrey planning and zoning Wednesday night about the possibility of a vegetable farm on a 32-acre tract behind the car wash next to Huck's in Godfrey on the opposite side of the railroad tracks, Mayor Mike McCormick said today.

“From what I have read in the proposal, they are looking for a special use permit to sell vegetables on three combined properties with signage and public off-street parking,” McCormick said. “The long-term plans appear to have a restaurant. It is currently zoned residential and they would like to get it switched. I personally think it is wonderful and I am hoping our board feels the same way.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

McCormick said the proposal has been submitted by Theodora Farms, LLC. McCormick said the closest thing that could be compared to this proposal was Eckert’s Family Farms.

“This will probably be heard at the July 2 Trustees meeting,” McCormick said.

More like this:

Mike McCormick Secures 2,219 Votes In Godfrey Mayor Election Triumph
5 days ago
Opinion: John Barry Julian Issues Endorsement For Mayor Mike McCormick In Godfrey
Mar 28, 2025
Opinion: County Board Chairman Chris Slusser Supports Mike McCormick In April 1 Election
Mar 27, 2025
Opinion: Pulido Endorses Mike McCormick For Mayor In Village Of Godfrey
Mar 14, 2025
Godfrey Mayor McCormick Emphasizes Community Engagement and Financial Health
6 days ago

 