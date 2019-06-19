GODFREY - A special proposal will be discussed at Godfrey planning and zoning Wednesday night about the possibility of a vegetable farm on a 32-acre tract behind the car wash next to Huck's in Godfrey on the opposite side of the railroad tracks, Mayor Mike McCormick said today.

“From what I have read in the proposal, they are looking for a special use permit to sell vegetables on three combined properties with signage and public off-street parking,” McCormick said. “The long-term plans appear to have a restaurant. It is currently zoned residential and they would like to get it switched. I personally think it is wonderful and I am hoping our board feels the same way.”

McCormick said the proposal has been submitted by Theodora Farms, LLC. McCormick said the closest thing that could be compared to this proposal was Eckert’s Family Farms.

“This will probably be heard at the July 2 Trustees meeting,” McCormick said.

