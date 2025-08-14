GODFREY — By fall, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said, the no-smoking signs that have been ordered will be positioned at various public areas in the village. These areas include baseball fields, soccer fields, pickleball courts, the splash pad and more.

Mayor McCormick said on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, that Godfrey officials have ordered 30 “No Smoking” signs to be installed.

The signs, which have not yet been delivered, are expected to be installed soon. McCormick said the initiative was prompted by community concerns about secondhand smoke, particularly near the village’s splash pad and sports fields.

“A lady came to a village meeting an awful lot, asking to close smoking close to the splash pad and soccer fields,” McCormick said, which sparked the village discussion. “People are concerned about secondhand smoke. We’re trying to control it with signs.”

McCormick noted the signs were specially made and will be placed in several locations throughout Godfrey once they arrive. He emphasized the hope that residents will respect the signs and the designated smoke-free areas.

“Hopefully, people adhere to the signs and refrain from smoking in those areas,” he said. “We know people want to smoke, but they should get away from these areas where the signs are posted and away from the children.”

The mayor also reflected on the growing use of Godfrey’s recreational spaces.

“It makes me smile every time I go into Glazebrook Park and see all the kids playing baseball or soccer now,” he said. “The pickleball courts have also been busy even in the heat.”

