GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick has declared a State of Emergency Order to extend the yard waste burn ordinance after a dynamic thunderstorm struck the area early Friday.

“Due to the storm damage that occurred in the Village of Godfrey on Friday, June 17, burning for yard debris will be allowed in the Village from Saturday, June 18, through Wednesday, July 6. As stated in the ordinance, burning will only be allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the emergency period from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.”

McCormick said there were a lot of tree limbs down in Godfrey and he wanted people to be able to burn because it was completely necessary.

“We have had quite a few calls about tree limbs being down,” he said.

Village of Godfrey Public Works Director Jim Lewis said his group had been busy throughout Friday morning with the cleanup.

He said Pierce and Mulberry were initially blocked because of limbs down. He said the North Humbert area had quite a few limbs down, but much is now cleaned up.

