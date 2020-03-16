WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire today announced new guidelines over the next 30 days for the City of Wood River.

"In conjunction with measures taken to slow and limiting the transmission of COVID-19 virus for the health and safety of the community the City of Wood River is following the guidelines of 'social distancing' from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the Illinois Governor’s Office, the Illinois Department of Health and the Madison County Chairman," Mayor Maguire said.

"The Wood River City Council meeting will be postponed until March 30, 2020, from tonight March 16, 2020. City Hall and other city offices will be closed to the public until March 30, 2020. For occupancy permits, please call 251-3100. Water and sewer bills can be paid using the city drop box or using electronic payment methods. For questions related to water or sewer bills, please call 251-3131.

"These closings will not affect election polling locations at city buildings. Buildings are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Sanitation measures will be available on Tuesday, March 17, for the voting public."

Maguire closed by saying all city services will continue to be in force and first responders will be working fully staffed, ready to assist the public with any needs.

If there are further questions, please call Wood River City Hall at (618) 251-3100.

