ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green, and Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier (7) introduced the TRANSFORM STL Act, a bill that appropriates the Rams Settlement Funds into strengthening the City of St. Louis through major investments in infrastructure, development, and families and children.

“From Delmar to Dutchtown to Downtown, every neighborhood deserves to benefit from these settlement funds,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will be used to transform the lives of many generations to come.”

The TRANSFORM STL Act will direct money from the Rams Settlement into the following funds:

Infrastructure ($100 million)

Citywide Water Infrastructure Fund - $40 million

Citywide Mobility Infrastructure Fund - $60 million

Development ($100 million)

Citywide Housing Fund - $70 million

Citywide Neighborhood Development Fund - $30 million

People ($77.2 million)

Citywide Workforce Fund - $20 million

A new endowment fund containing two (2) accounts, held and invested by the City Treasurer’s Office

Account 1: Affordable Child Care - $37.2 million

Account 2: Affordable Postsecondary Opportunities - $20 million

“This structure gives City departments the dedicated capital needed to secure matching grants and low-interest loan programs,” said President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green. “And as departments make spending decisions, these funds will continue to grow in interest-bearing accounts—maximizing the settlement’s reach and amplifying its impact.”

“The last sixteen months have been focused on building community consensus around how we can strategically and perpetually address some of the issues that impact City residents every day, including how we can attract and retain our City’s workers,” said Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier of the 7th Ward. “We know that our residents want to see our streets and water systems maintained, our children and families supported, and our neighborhoods and small businesses thrive. This legislation helps to ensure that each corner of the City is reached and that all, not some, have an opportunity to be part of St. Louis’ transformation.”

Each fund will have an associated board, most containing citizen members, and all with public board meetings. To avoid overdrawing funds, each fund’s designated board must recommend appropriations from the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

Further details on the TRANSFORM STL Act can be on this helpful informational sheet.

