Mayor Jones Issues Statement Following Announcement that St. Louis Will Host the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships
ST. LOUIS, MO. – On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, U.S. Figure Skating and the St. Louis Sports Commission announced that the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be hosted at Enterprise Center in Downtown St. Louis City. Mayor Jones issued the following statement:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“St. Louis is America’s first Olympic city, and our legacy as a sports town cannot be denied,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We can’t wait to welcome America’s Olympic hopefuls and figure skating fans from across the country to our beautiful city. See you in 2026!”
More like this: