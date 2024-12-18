Mayor Jones Issues Statement Following Announcement that St. Louis Will Host the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, MO. – On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, U.S. Figure Skating and the St. Louis Sports Commission announced that the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be hosted at Enterprise Center in Downtown St. Louis City. Mayor Jones issued the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message “St. Louis is America’s first Olympic city, and our legacy as a sports town cannot be denied,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We can’t wait to welcome America’s Olympic hopefuls and figure skating fans from across the country to our beautiful city. See you in 2026!” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending