ST. LOUIS, MO. – On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, U.S. Figure Skating and the St. Louis Sports Commission announced that the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be hosted at Enterprise Center in Downtown St. Louis City. Mayor Jones issued the following statement:

“St. Louis is America’s first Olympic city, and our legacy as a sports town cannot be denied,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We can’t wait to welcome America’s Olympic hopefuls and figure skating fans from across the country to our beautiful city. See you in 2026!”

