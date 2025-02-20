Tishaura JonesST. LOUIS – On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, the Missouri House of Representatives voted to overturn the will of the people of Missouri in order to take away local control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and give it to a group of governor-appointed business owners who don’t live in the City. Mayor Jones issued the following statement:

"To this day, no lawmaker who supports state takeover of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been able to say how it would make the City of St. Louis safer," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "They also cannot explain why they are so determined to overturn the will of nearly two-thirds of Missourians who voted for local control. Today's vote is politics at its worst. I'm thankful to Chief Robert Tracy and every member of the SLMPD for all the work they continue to do for the people of St. Louis.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

House Bill 495 will now head to the Senate.

Further context

More like this:

Mayor Jones Issues Statement After Governor Kehoe Signs State Takeover Bill
Mar 27, 2025
Statements Issued After Legislature Passes State Takeover Bill Of St. Louis Metropolitan Police
Mar 12, 2025
First Three Months of 2025 See Lowest Crime Rates in City of St. Louis in More Than 20 Years
3 days ago
St. Louis Sees Historically Low Crime in First Two Months of 2025
Mar 6, 2025
St. Louis Mayor Jones Issues Statement in Response to Governor Kehoe’s State of the State Address
Jan 28, 2025

 