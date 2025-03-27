Tishaura O. Jones

ST. LOUIS – Today, Governor Kehoe signed HB 495, which strips St. Louis City of its local control over the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones issued the following statement in response:

“From the very beginning, this bill has been a sham, and the Governor’s signature represents nothing but disrespect for every Missouri voter who supported local control,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “The residents of the City of St. Louis are safer today because my administration has made difficult and bold decisions that have resulted in a historic reduction in crime. State takeover is not based in reality, and only shows that Governor Kehoe and the legislature are willing to throw out facts, reason, and the will of the people in order to give the safety of our city away to special interests.”

Further context:

