ST. LOUIS, MO. – Today, Mayor Jones’ administration issued a Request for Proposal soliciting proposals from Certified Public Accountants to provide audit services to the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis.

“Our parents and families deserve answers,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “The children of St. Louis and the future of our City are suffering due to mismanagement. Parents and students in St. Louis deserve a school board that is held to the highest standard of financial accountability.”

State law (Section 165.181, RSMo.) requires the Mayor to appoint this auditor “at the close of each fiscal school year.” The same law requires the school district to pay for this auditor. The RFP calls for an audit period of three fiscal years starting with the 2023 - 2024 fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

According to district budget documents, the school district’s general operating budget went from a surplus of $17 million to a projected deficit of $35 million in the last year.

The deadline for submitting a proposal to the Mayor’s Office is August 30, 2024. Interested vendors can find more details and submission guidelines on the City’s website.

