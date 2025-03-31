ST. LOUIS – Today, at the Tandy Recreation Center, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones opened the first of four new Digital Learning Labs that will enable St. Louisans, young and old, to learn computer skills that will set them up for success.

“It’s crucial that we remove barriers to today’s digital world,” said Mayor Jones. “We cannot afford to exclude those who are at risk of getting left behind. Digital inclusion like this can help students keep up with school and make it easier for St. Louisans to access City services or pay their taxes, and even help those looking for employment find jobs.”

The City of St. Louis is creating and establishing technology labs at four selected

Recreation Centers, aiming to provide residents with equitable access to computers, internet connectivity, digital literacy training, and one-on-one assistance from digital navigators. The goal is to remove the barriers to internet access and

digital literacy so that every resident in St. Louis has the opportunity to learn, work

and thrive.

The Learning Labs is a collaboration between the St. Louis Development Corporation and the City of St. Louis, including coordination between the Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Information Technology Service Agency, and the Board of Public Service. The technology equipment for the Learning Lab at Tandy Recreation Center was donated by the BJC Foundation through a partnership with Dell Technologies and AHEAD.

NPower will staff the in-person Community Help Desk and provide digital navigators at all four Learning Labs located at Tandy, Wohl, 12th & Park and Marquette recreation centers. The three remaining learning labs are expected to open in April, with specific dates yet to be finalized.

“Investing in digital equity programs like digital learning labs enable residents, businesses, and community organizations to participate in a sector that is vital to success in the 21st century,” said SLDC President and CEO Neal Richardson.

The hours for the Tandy Learning Lab are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The creation of digital learning labs is one of the 10 projects identified in the Digital Inclusion Action Plan that was created in collaboration between the Mayor’s Office and SLDC in 2023. These digital inclusion efforts earned the City recognition as a 2024 Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

