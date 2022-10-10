ALTON - Alton's David Goins and his wife, Shelia, hosted the Mayor's Ball Saturday night at Lewis & Clark Community College and it was a memorable evening on many fronts. Alton-native Jesse White, the long-serving Illinois Secretary of State, was honored at the affair. More than 400 people attended the elegant event and Oasis Women's Shelter was the non-profit selected as a beneficiary for some of the proceeds.

Goins said it was "a tremendous honor" to recognize the retirement of Secretary of State Jesse White "for his services to our country and state and for his humanitarian contributions to our youth, particularly his work with the International Jesse White Tumbling Team, which serves as a positive alternative for at-risk children residing in public housing."

"Jesse White is an absolute legend and has done so much in his lifetime in politics around the state," Mayor Goins said. "It felt amazing to honor Jesse here in where he was born - Alton, Illinois. He was grateful and welcoming to everyone who came around him to meet him. He signed autographs, shook hands, and was just a pleasure to be around all evening.

“I consider it an honor he chose to come for the event,” Mayor Goins added. “He was born here and is definitely an absolute Alton hero.”

Goins, a former Alton Police officer, recognizes the importance of the Oasis Women's Center to the community after many years on the force. He said that is why they were chosen as the beneficiary of some of the donations to the event.

"I thought it was fitting to honor Oasis Women's Center," Mayor Goins said.

Yvonne Campbell, the late owner of My Just Desserts in Alton, was also honored. Her twin sister, Evelyn Campbell, was in attendance.

“Yvonne was such a good businesswoman and had such a jovial spirit,” the mayor said. “I know she would have been here if she had been alive. We couldn’t have this event without paying a tribute to her and having a few moments of reflection on the heart she had and who she was to the community.”

The entertainment provided by Danita Mumphard & The Premier PROtainment Band, was definitely memorable, the mayor's wife, Sheila said.

Event sponsors included but not limited to the: 3H Commercial Cleaning Services, Alton Works, Beverly Farm Foundation, Citizens for Barry Julian, Gori Law Firm, Mayor David Goins & First Lady Sheila, Integrated Packaging Company, Sheppard, Morgan, & Schwaab Inc. Citizens for Ebony Huddleston, DMW Trucking LLC, Bread of Life Fellowship, Senator Kris Tharp, Alderwoman Rosie Brown, S&R Custom Creations LLC, Salem Baptist Church, Top Traders Partners, TMWC Mental Health & Wellness and many more.

