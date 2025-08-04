FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Fairview Heights Alderman Harry Zimmerman died this past week at his home, Mayor Mark Kupsky has announced.

Zimmerman had been serving his third term, representing Ward Four since 2015. Kupsky said Zimmerman was known for his dedication to the residents of Fairview Heights and his efforts to improve the city.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to his role as alderman, Zimmerman served on several committees and commissions, including the planning commission, where he contributed for multiple decades.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Zimmerman’s service extended beyond his military career into his commitment to local government.

Mayor Kupsky expressed condolences on behalf of the city, offering sympathy and prayers to Zimmerman’s wife, Geri, and their family.

More like this: