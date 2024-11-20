ALTON – Mayor David Goins has officially announced his candidacy for a second term as mayor of Alton, Illinois. With the election set for April 1, 2025, Mayor Goins is eager to build on the achievements of his first term, which has been defined by progress in public safety, financial stability, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

Reflecting on his time in office, Mayor Goins stated:

“I feel immense pride in the progress we have made, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this community. We have faced challenges together, celebrated accomplishments, and I remain committed to being present, accessible, and responsive to the needs of Alton residents. Your feedback has always been the foundation of my actions.”

Key Accomplishments During Mayor Goins’ First Term

1. Financial Stability

Through strategic planning, Mayor Goins and his administration transformed the City’s finances from a $3.8 million deficit to a $2.7 million surplus, as confirmed by the most recent audit. Alton’s financial foundation has been strengthened through balanced budgeting and increased revenue generation. Property values have risen while tax rates have steadily decreased—from 2.3869 in 2021 to 2.1412 in 2023—providing relief to taxpayers. Additionally, the City’s improved credit rating and growing reserves position Alton for long-term financial health.

2. Public Safety Enhancements

Public safety remains a cornerstone of Mayor Goins’ leadership. Under his administration just this year alone eight new police officers were hired, bolstering the Alton Police Department’s ability to protect the community. All officers are now equipped with body-worn cameras, enhancing accountability and transparency, while advanced technologies further support public safety initiatives. These efforts have led to a notable decrease in crimes such as robbery, burglary, and theft. Moving forward, Mayor Goins is committed to addressing youth violence through initiatives like the Summer Employment Program and expanded Parks and Recreation activities along with working to become a Child Friendly City through a partnership with UNICEF.

3. Economic Development

Alton’s economic landscape has improved under Mayor Goins’ leadership. The establishment of a new business district attracted national retailers such as Marshalls, Five Below, and Ulta Beauty, creating jobs and boosting local commerce. Additionally, a surge in new local small businesses has provided a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth, fostering vitality throughout the community.

4. Infrastructure Improvements

Significant infrastructure improvements have enhanced the quality of life in Alton. Streets and sidewalks across the city have been revitalized, improving accessibility for residents and visitors. Notably, the repair of the Riverview Wall demonstrates Mayor Goins’ commitment to preserving and enhancing the city’s essential infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

“While I am proud of what we have achieved, there is still much work to do,”said Mayor Goins. “I am committed to further improving public safety, enhancing infrastructure, creating economic opportunities, and maintaining financial stability. Together, we can ensure that Alton remains a safe, thriving, and inclusive community for generations to come.”

Mayor Goins invites all residents to join him in shaping a brighter future for Alton. Reelecting him for a second term will allow for continued progress, meaningful service, and impactful results that make a difference.

For more information on Mayor Goins’ campaign, please visit his website, www. goinsformayor.com, or send a message to Mayor Goins Facebook page at David Goins - Alton Mayor.

