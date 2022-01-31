Our Love Story:

The Couple: Mayor David Goins and First Lady Sheila Goins of Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: August 15, 1981

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: David and I had our first official "outing" when he was home (Alton) for spring break from college. I was only a sophomore in high school. He took me to see the movie "Endless Love" at the Alton Cinema. I was a bit uncomfortable watching a LOVE movie with him, as I really wasn't feeling him in that way! lol I thought it was a bit presumptuous of him! In my mind, I thought...Endless Love? Really, dude? lol I guess he knew what the future would hold for us. Nonetheless, that was our first real date even though we were technically not dating!

Date Married: June 16, 1984

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love shopping! In fact, David loves shopping just as much as I do! We have a good time while out in the stores. We also enjoy spending time with our beautiful family. We have 3 adult children and 12 grandchildren! It's the grandchildren who keep us shopping and working! David and I were both born and raised in Alton, and alongside each other, we delight in serving our community in every way we can.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communicate, communicate, and communicate again! As couples, you must have vulnerable conversations with each other. We must be intentional in making our spouses our #1 go-to for sharing, venting, celebrating, and the like. Couples should always value their marriage bond and not allow anything or anyone to influence the direction of their marital journey. Marriage is sacred, and when couples value their marriages...everyone else will too!

More like this: