ALTON – The results of the 2024 Financial Audit for the City of Alton shows that the financial records are free from material misstatement and provide a true and fair view of the financial statements of the City. The Financial Audit for the year ending March 31, 2024, reported an excess of revenues over expenditures for the General Fund in the amount of $7,754,295.

This is the third consecutive year that the City has improved on the prior year’s financial condition for the General Fund.

Mayor David Goins indicated he was pleased with strengthening the City’s financial position. He stated, “One of my priorities when taking office, was to halt deficit spending within the General Fund. By carefully balancing financial resources with services rendered, we are able to restore the City’s financial footing. I am thankful and proud of the outstanding work of our City employees. Given the size and complexity of our City, this is a major accomplishment”.

Debbie Dunlap, the City Comptroller, commends the discipline and work of all departments in providing quality services to our residents while being fiscally responsible.

"The City has invested in specific improvements over the years with the goals of rebuilding a strong, long-term financial base for our City," she said.

Financial audits are available to the public by visiting the City of Alton’s website.

https://www.cityofaltonil.gov/city-comptroller/audit/#209-fiscal-year-23-24

