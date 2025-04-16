ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, new St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer took office in the rotunda of City Hall surrounded by family, friends, elected officials from across the state and residents who were excited to usher in the City’s next chapter. Mayor Spencer’s inaugural address called for unity and collaboration and also pointed to four priority areas including openness and accountability, city service delivery, public safety and growing an inclusive economy.

“I ran for Mayor because I know when we work together, we work best,” Mayor Spencer said. “The people of this city are generous and hardworking, resilient and humble. We’re also as tough as the carbon steel of the arch. With the determination and grit this city was built upon, we can and will do better.”

The Mayor was officially sworn in by Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom. Comptroller Donna Baringer was officially sworn in by Judge Michael Stelzer. Additional speakers and performers at the inauguration included: The Kasimu Trio, bagpipe performer Piper Laurie Hartung, soloist Myles Johnathan Lacy, The Hibernian Color Guard, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Barry T. Cervantes, Detective John W. Leggette, Reverend Albert Manson Jr., and Reverend John Watson Jr.

Today’s inauguration took place just one week after Election Day. During that time period, Mayor Spencer announced 16 key staff positions at City Hall as well as 40 community leaders who have volunteered to help advise the new administration on her priority areas.

A running list of volunteer leaders and more about the transition committees can be found at https://www.changeforstl.com/transition-team.

