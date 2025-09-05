ST. LOUIS – On Friday, Mayor Cara Spencer signed Executive Order 91, which resumes under a strong legal framework the City’s issuance of minority/women-owned business enterprise (“M/WBE”) certification.

Following its pause on issuing new M/WBE contracts implemented in early August, the City hired legal consulting firm Griffin & Strong, recognized nationally as experts in economic development disparity programs. The firm was hired to not only analyze the City’s M/WBE program and 2024 Disparity Study, but also to craft legally sound recommendations enabling the City to fully resume all M/WBE contracting activities in the near future.

Griffin & Strong conducted a thorough analysis of the City’s ordinances, the 2024 Disparity Study and case law. The firm also held numerous discussions with members of the minority contractor community, organizations including the NAACP St. Louis, and members of the Board of Aldermen. Following this process, Griffin & Strong delivered to the City a draft executive order rooted firmly in current law.

Executive Order 91 means the City of St. Louis will resume M/WBE certification and will soon resume solicitation and execution of public works contracts, with a shift to ensuring equity on a project-specific basis that is grounded in the City’s 2024 Disparity Study.

The Disparity Study analyzed the degree to which the City has succeeded or failed to contract M/WBE businesses, including in proportion to the number of M/WBE businesses in different categories of the local market.

“The City of St. Louis proudly remains committed to using its spending powers in a way that effectively and fairly addresses the disparities documented in contracting,” said Mayor Spencer. “I am grateful for the collaboration with minority contractors and everyone else involved in finding a way forward. We have complete confidence that this will stand up to any legal scrutiny and will be effective.”

SLDC will work with City departments to issue rules about how to calculate project-specific goals. SLDC will resume M/WBE certification effective immediately.

The order further directs SLDC and City departments to consider all recommendations in the 2024 Disparity Study and assist the Board of Aldermen with preparing new legislation to update City code to reflect the findings of the study. Griffin & Strong will now pivot to support the City in the development of this legislation.

