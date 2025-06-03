GLEN CARBON - During a recent dedication ceremony, Glen Carbon officials provided an update on the Orchard Town Center development.

On June 3, 2025, community members came together to dedicate a greenspace near Dick’s Sporting Goods within Orchard Town Center. Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus and representatives from developer The Staenberg Group said Phase One of the Orchard Town Center development was a success, and they have big plans for the future of the complex.

“The activity is really picking up and we’re very close,” said Tim Lowe, The Staenberg Group’s Senior Vice President of Development. “It’s beautiful, with some good tenants. We’re also working to round out our parcels. We’re working with a national hamburger chain that everybody will know. We’re working with a national steakhouse. We want to round it out. What we’re doing is continuing to find the right tenants for Glen Carbon and the right tenants for Orchard Town Center, and our goal is to complete it over the next couple of years.”

Lowe explained that developers worked closely with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Madison County, the City of Edwardsville and the Village of Glen Carbon to install roads and intersections, which cost “a little over $6.5 million.” Then, they focused on recruiting new-to-market tenants.

Anchor tenant Meijer Grocery has completed preliminary site work. Lowe encouraged people to “stay tuned” as they begin construction soon.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the junior anchor tenant, is “extremely happy with sales” after opening in March. Chick-fil-A is “killing it,” Lowe said, while Olive Garden is “performing well above their expectations.” Plaza Tire Service and Club Car Wash rounded out Phase One of the development.

In Phase Two, Panda Express opened last month to positive numbers. Dutch Bros is currently under construction. Kokuu Ramen and Sushi Bar, based in St. Louis, will open a new location near Dick’s Sporting Goods in the complex.

There will be two bike trail connections within the complex to connect bicyclists to the MCT Trails. The new greenspace area will also be a location for community events, concerts, and more.

Lowe said Michael Staenberg, founder of The Staenberg Group, is focused on giving back to the community and enriching Glen Carbon through development. Staenberg has worked with the city before to develop Walmart, Lowes and Sam’s Club. He expressed his appreciation for Mayor Bob Marcus and the rest of the city officials who have supported this project.

“We want to give back. We want to be part of this community,” Staenberg said. “It’s important to be partners.”

As additional shops and restaurants are officially added to Orchard Town Center, Lowe, Staenberg and Marcus look forward to seeing how the community responds to these amenities. They hope community members will utilize the greenspace, patronize the businesses, and enjoy the new complex.

“Orchard Town Center has been designed with creativity and an eye for detail,” Marcus added. “We want to ensure that Orchard Town Center reflects the balance that Glen Carbon is trying to achieve, growing commercially, being progressive, but also staying true to its roots where this is a place for people to gather, hang out and have fun. So I just want to say thank you to Michael Staenberg and Tim Lowe for your investment in Glen Carbon, not just in the buildings themselves, but in cultivating creativity in our community.”

