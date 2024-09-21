EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Though she’s only a senior in high school, Mayonna Jaggie already has an impressive resume.

For her accomplishments, Mayonna Jaggie is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Jaggie is heavily involved at EAWR. She has been a member of the Student Council since her freshman year. She also volunteers with Big Sisters and Peer Leadership, and she was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior.

She also enjoys being a part of the Spirit Club. In 11th grade, she participated in Renaissance and Saturday Scholars. She was inducted into the International Thespian Society in 2023.

As a current member of the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee, she spends a lot of time volunteering with local nonprofits. She often stays after school to help with club and school activities, and she volunteers annually with the East Alton Methodist Church and Salvation Army. During the summer, she works full-time at EAWR.

In April of 2024, Jaggie had the chance to attend a weekend-long conference through the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy. She remembers it as “truly an astounding and inspiring opportunity,” and she enjoyed presenting to the Riverbend East Rotary Board following the conference.

In her limited free time, Jaggie enjoys spending time with her family, reading, traveling, painting and sewing. She has big plans for the future.

“After graduation, I plan on attending a university, and completing a program to become a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (DMS),” Jaggie said, adding, “It's important to always put your best foot forward. The ability to adapt and communicate showcases your perseverance and commitment.”

Congratulations to Mayonna for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

