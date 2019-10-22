PIASA - Mayci Wilderman, a senior volleyball player, is the October Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Wilderman's coach is Julie Edwards. Mayci said her major accomplishments leading to the award were as follows:

"I was on the All-Tournament team in the Granite City Tournament," she said. "Our team finished first in that tournament. I work to keep our team focused and motivated." Mayci has been a volleyball player for six years.

Mayci said she has not decided a college yet and at the moment, doesn't plan to play volleyball in college. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA through high school and is a member of the National Honor Society. Mayci is a pitcher and center fielder on the Piasa Birds girls softball team.

Mayci was very thankful to her parents for always supporting her in her endeavors.

"I would also like to thank my teammates for putting in the time to help make us successful," she said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

