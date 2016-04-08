Kate May

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Edwardsville’s Kate May and Bailey Grinter concluded the YMCA Swim Nationals in style on Friday night, taking 10th in their two respective events.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers’ Grinter was 10th in the 100-yard freestyle finals with a time of 50.90, a .6-drop from her prelims best and May dropped 2.3 seconds to 2:01.91 in the 200 butterfly finals.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a nice drop in the finals for Kate in the 200 butterfly and the same for Bailey in the 100 free finals,” Coach Bob Rettle said. “Kate moved from her 14th place prelim finish to 10th; Bailey moved from 15th in the prelims to 10th in the finals.”

Overall, Rettle said his team had a blast at the Y Nationals. For May it concluded her time competing in the YMCA Swim Nationals because she is an Edwardsville High School senior; Grinter is a junior.

“It’s our second favorite place to swim other than Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center,” Rettle said. “It was a great team effort and atmosphere for us for sure. It was also a great end to a great season.”

Bailey Grinter

More like this:

Nov 12, 2024 - Scout Jackson Captures Two Events: Edwardsville Girls Swim Team Shatters Three Pool Records at Swim Sectional

Jun 13, 2024 - A Gem Since 1962: Montclaire Swim Club Kicks Off Season Against Sunset Hills

Jul 3, 2024 - Granite City's Lilly Mathes Shines at SWISA Relays, Is A Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Month

May 30, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 - Collinsville Gators' Sophie Van Middendorp Shines at SWISA Championship Meet

 